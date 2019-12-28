A 30-year-old man arrested on drug and weapons charges in Brockton is being held on $10,000 bail, State Police announced Saturday.
George Simpson of Brockton is due to be arraigned in Brockton District Court, State Police said in a statement.
Simpson was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer when troopers stopped him for motor vehicle violations at about 6:45 p.m.
As they approached, troopers saw Simpson “make furtive movements, which caused them concern for their safety,” the statement said.
Simpson was removed from his vehicle and searched by troopers , according to the statement.
Troopers confiscated a loaded pistol with a defaced serial number that Simpson did not have a license to carry, officials said.
Advertisement
A search of the vehicle turned up a one-pound substance believed to be marijuana along with “
“items consistent with the packaging and sale of marijuana,” the statement said.
State Police also recovered over $5,000 in cash from his vehicle, the statement said.
Simpson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (second offense), receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, a firearm violation with one prior violent-drug crime, possession of ammo without a FID card, carrying a loaded firearm and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.
He was also cited for a marked lanes violation, a stop sign violation, the statement said.