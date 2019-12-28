Simpson was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer when troopers stopped him for motor vehicle violations at about 6:45 p.m.

George Simpson of Brockton is due to be arraigned in Brockton District Court, State Police said in a statement.

A 30-year-old man arrested on drug and weapons charges in Brockton is being held on $10,000 bail, State Police announced Saturday.

As they approached, troopers saw Simpson “make furtive movements, which caused them concern for their safety,” the statement said.

Simpson was removed from his vehicle and searched by troopers , according to the statement.

Troopers confiscated a loaded pistol with a defaced serial number that Simpson did not have a license to carry, officials said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a one-pound substance believed to be marijuana along with “

“items consistent with the packaging and sale of marijuana,” the statement said.

State Police also recovered over $5,000 in cash from his vehicle, the statement said.

Simpson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (second offense), receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, a firearm violation with one prior violent-drug crime, possession of ammo without a FID card, carrying a loaded firearm and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

He was also cited for a marked lanes violation, a stop sign violation, the statement said.