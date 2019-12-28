One child was pulled from the water in a wooded area of Chicopee Saturday and the search continued for a second child who also went missing, police said.

The two children, who were not identified, went to play in the woods near 283 Fuller Road and were reported missing shortly after 1 p.m. , Chicopee police said in a statement on Facebook .

The department’s K9 unit and an underwater response team were dispatched to the scene. A State Police helicopter also assisted in the search, police said.