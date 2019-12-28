A driver is expected to face charges in Springfield after allegedly running a red light, striking another car, then crashing head-on into a police cruiser while under the influence of drugs and alcohol Saturday morning, according to Springfield police.
The officers in the cruiser were “banged up but will be okay,” said spokesman Ryan Walsh in a tweet.
The driver of the car that was hit at the intersection is expected to be charged with driving with a revoked license.
Police patrolling the bar area in downtown Springfield saw the first driver run a red light and collide with another vehicle near the intersection of Main and Worthington streets at about 2 a.m., Walsh said. The driver, whom police have not publicly identified, allegedly hit the police cruiser after crossing a double yellow line as he fled the first crash.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to face charges including driving under the influence of liquor and drugs, Walsh said.
No further information was available Saturday afternoon.
