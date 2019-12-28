An elderly man died in a house fire in New Bedford Saturday night, according to state fire officials.
The man was not immediately identified.
The fire broke out at 141 Myrtle St., said Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, by New Bedford fire and police, and State Police assigned to the fire marshal’s office, Mieth said.
A dispatcher for New Bedford fire said late Saturday that no information was available on the fire.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.