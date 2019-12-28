A man died after a construction accident near Copley Square Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Officers were called to the area of 560 Boylston St. at about 9:47 a.m. Saturday for a report of a “trauma” involving a head injury, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. Something had fallen and hit the man, she said.

The accident occurred near Copley Square, where workers have been setting up for First Night Boston, the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.