A New York man died after hitting a tree while skiing down at mountain in Killington, Vermont on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, N.Y. was skiing quickly down an intermediate level trail at Killington ski resort when he lost control about 3 p.m., Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Vitale went into cardiac arrest while being transported off the mountain and was later pronounced dead at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, police said.