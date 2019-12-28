A man was found dead in the garage of a home in Northfield, N.H. early Saturday morning, authorities said.
The Tilton-Northfield Fire Department and local police responded around 4 a.m. to a a report of a structural fire at 354 Shaker Road , according to a statement from the New Hamsphire Department of Safety .
When crews arrived, they found a detached garage on fire , according to the statement.
Once the fire was extinguished, a deceased man was found inside , the statement said.
An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner’s office Sunday to identify the victim and determine the cause of death, the statement said.
