A 49-year-old Middleborough man died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle into a cranberry bog in Middleborough early Saturday morning, according to local police.

Middleborough police responded to a call at 12:40 a.m. that a side-by-side ATV had crashed into a cranberry bog and was submerged, with the driver still inside. After arriving, police removed the man from the vehicle. He was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead, according to Middleborough police.

Police have not released the identity of the man, who was alone in the vehicle, pending notification of his next of kin. No cause was given for the crash.