At about 6:15 a.m., the man allegedly held up a drive-through facility, which has no customer entrance, along the Massachusetts Turnpike by going through an employee door, pointing a handgun at employees, and forcing one of them to open a safe, according to State Police.

State Police released images of a man who allegedly robbed a Framingham rest-stop Starbucks at gunpoint Thursday as investigators work to identify him.

In a statement released Friday, State Police said the suspect was dressed fully in black, including his coat, pants, boots, ski mask, and latex gloves. He is estimated at between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds, with “the visible skin around his eyes being tan in appearance.”

Advertisement

He allegedly fled on foot, carrying loose and bundled dollar bills, and was later seen entering a small black SUV parked on Audrea Road behind the plaza and fleeing north toward Brook Street, State Police said.

A man matching the description was also spotted at the Starbucks about 48 hours before the robbery, according to the statement.

State Police asked anyone with information about the suspect or incident to contact investigators at 781-431-5050.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE

The man’s suspected get-away vehicle. MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.