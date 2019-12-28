A 25-year-old man who was working for a commercial roofing company fell off a barn in Shirley Saturday morning and died, according to police.
Police responded to the incident at 8:22 a.m. The man fell from a 25-foot sloped roof at 22 Holden Road and was found unconscious, , according to Shirley Chief of Police Samuel Santiago.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A medical helicopter was called to transport him to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, but the man went into cardiac arrest and died before it could arrive, Santiago said.
Santiago said the man was not a Shirley resident.
Advertisement
A Shirley police detective is working with State Police to investigate, he said.
Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.