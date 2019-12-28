A 25-year-old man who was working for a commercial roofing company fell off a barn in Shirley Saturday morning and died, according to police.

Police responded to the incident at 8:22 a.m. The man fell from a 25-foot sloped roof at 22 Holden Road and was found unconscious, , according to Shirley Chief of Police Samuel Santiago.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A medical helicopter was called to transport him to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, but the man went into cardiac arrest and died before it could arrive, Santiago said.