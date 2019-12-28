Two brothers from Lawrence are facing firearm charges after a shooting in Haverhill Saturday, officials said.
Police responded to the shooting in the area of High and Jackson streets, police said on Twitter.
Property damage was reported at 65 Jackson St., the tweet said.
Aidan Rodriguez, 20, of Lawrence and his brother Isaac Rodriguez, 18, also of Lawrence were placed under arrest in connection with the shooting, according to the tweet.
Both are facing firearms charges, including assault to murder, the tweet said.
No injuries were reported as of Saturday afternoon, according to the tweet.
Arraignment information was unavailable Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Haverhill Police Detective Sean Scharneck at 987-722-1551.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.