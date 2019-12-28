An 8-year-old boy was killed and four adults injured in a three car crash in Maine on Saturday morning, according to the Cumberland County sheriff’s office.
Owen Oates of Standish was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 35, near the Standish-Windham town line, the office said in a statement.
The boy was traveling in a vehicle with Kerry Oates, 46, and Vincent Oates, 51, both of Standish.
A medical helicopter and an ambulance responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 9:10 a.m.
Kerry and Vincent Oates, and a third victim, Danilo Warrick, 75, also of Standish, were in critical condition Saturday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, the statement said.
Another driver, Brian Whiton, 31, of Standish, was treated for injuries at the scene and released.
Standish is a town about 18 miles west of Portland.
The crash is under investigation.