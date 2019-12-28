An 8-year-old boy was killed and four adults injured in a three car crash in Maine on Saturday morning, according to the Cumberland County sheriff’s office.

Owen Oates of Standish was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 35, near the Standish-Windham town line, the office said in a statement.

The boy was traveling in a vehicle with Kerry Oates, 46, and Vincent Oates, 51, both of Standish.