Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Last week, a razorbill was spotted at Castle Island and a fox sparrow at the Fenway Victory Garden in Boston. Outside of the city, reports included a Northern shoveler at Mossewetusset Hummock Park in North Quincy, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, and a Virginia rail at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord. There was a red-throated loon at Spy Pond in Arlington, and a grasshopper sparrow and an Eastern meadowlark at Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus. Observers spotted a rusty blackbird at Wollomonopoag Conservation Area in Wrentham.