Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Last week, a razorbill was spotted at Castle Island and a fox sparrow at the Fenway Victory Garden in Boston. Outside of the city, reports included a Northern shoveler at Mossewetusset Hummock Park in North Quincy, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, and a Virginia rail at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord. There was a red-throated loon at Spy Pond in Arlington, and a grasshopper sparrow and an Eastern meadowlark at Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus. Observers spotted a rusty blackbird at Wollomonopoag Conservation Area in Wrentham.
Central Mass: An American wigeon was spotted at Tully Village in Orange, a red-headed woodpecker at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer, and a late-migrating Eastern phoebe at Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area. An Iceland gull continued to be seen in Worcester county at AKS Recycling in Fitchburg.
Nantucket: Among reports were a snow goose at the Milestone Cranberry Bogs, eight Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond, and a short-eared owl at Tuckernuck Island. A tufted duck and five rusty blackbirds were spotted in Madaket.
North Shore: Offshore, there were 27 common murres and an Atlantic puffin south of the Isles of Shoals. There was a redhead at Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, two late-migrant tree swallows at Plum Island, a Townsend’s solitaire at Halibut Point in Rockport, and a Nashville warbler at Martins Brook in North Reading.
South Coast: At Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven, a black guillemot and a lark sparrow were spotted. There was a greater white-fronted goose in the Route 105/Vaughn Hill Road fields in Rochester and a pink-footed goose in Dighton. There were tundra swan sightings from both White Island Road in Halifax and at Broad Cove in Somerset. Also at Broad Cove, observers spotted a Eurasian wigeon. There were two Northern shovelers in Fairhaven and Barrow’s goldeneyes at Padanaram Harbor in Dartmouth and Tricentennial Park in Dighton.
South Shore: Sightings from Plymouth included a marbled godwit at Holmes Point and a western tanager at the Eel River Preserve. Marsh wrens were reported at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary and at Green Harbor in Marshfield. A painted bunting continued to be seen in Carver.
Western Mass: A green-winged teal and a common loon were reported at Bartholomew’s Cobble in Sheffield, two greater scaup at the Stockbridge Bowl, and a Northern shrike in Montague. There were four field sparrows at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton and at the Turners Falls Power Canal in Franklin County. A wesper sparrow was seen at the Honey Pot in Hadley.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.