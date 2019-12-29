A boy who went missing while playing in the woods in Chicopee and was pulled from the water Saturday afternoon has died while a search for another child he was with was ongoing Sunday, according to Chicopee police.

The boy, who has not been identified, was “recovered from the water” after he was reported missing at about 1:07 p.m., Chicopee police said in a statement on Facebook.

He was taken to a hospital and later declared dead, according to the statement.