A boy who went missing while playing in the woods in Chicopee and was pulled from the water Saturday afternoon has died while a search for another child he was with was ongoing Sunday, according to Chicopee police.
The boy, who has not been identified, was “recovered from the water” after he was reported missing at about 1:07 p.m., Chicopee police said in a statement on Facebook.
He was taken to a hospital and later declared dead, according to the statement.
The boy and the other child had gone to play in a wooded area near 283 Fuller Road, but had not returned home, according to police.
Police did not specify the body of water where the boy was found, but in a Facebook post, Chicopee fire department speculated the children may have fallen through ice.
Police thanked the community for its “compassion” and offered its support to the boy’s family.
“Our deepest condolences, sympathies, and prayers are with his family,” police said on Twitter.
Emergency crews, which suspended a search for the other child due to darkness Saturday night, had resumed activities, police said on Facebook late Sunday morning. Police asked the public to stay away from the scene citing “hazardous conditions.”
No further information was available late Sunday afternoon.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.