A Connecticut man was arrested after he allegedly threw a knife at another driver and his passenger while traveling along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, State Police said Sunday.

Both Garrey and the occupants of the second car, who were driving a 2011 BMW 328, were heading west when the altercation began, police said.

“It is believed that the incident initially involved one vehicle cutting off another, then escalated to lights being flashed, gestures expressed, ‘brake jobs,’ and at one point, Garrey throwing a folding pocket knife at the operator of the BMW,” officials said in the statement.

The knife sailed through an open window and struck both the driver and the passenger, identified as a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from Middletown, Conn., respectively.

Both occupants received minor injuries and decided to seek medical treatment on their own, police said.

Garrey faces several charges, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, throwing an object on a highway, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

He was released on $500 bail and will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

