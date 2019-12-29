On Saturday, an employee of United Staging & Rigging who was in his 20s died after a 3,500-pound ballast dislodged from a forklift and landed on his chest around 9:45 a.m. The ballast was to serve as the base for a light tower.

At least a couple dozen workers from a variety of moving, construction, and lighting companies could be seen assisting with the setup, hanging lights, securing wires, and assembling metal barriers.

One day after a construction accident killed a First Night worker in Copley Square, contractors were back on the job Sunday morning setting up for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Jon Sharpe, president of United Staging & Rigging, said in a statement Saturday that his staff was “devastated by today’s tragic accident.”

“The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority and we are working with the Boston Police and OSHA to determine how this could have happened,” Sharpe said.

A Boston police spokeswoman said Sunday morning that no further informtion about the death was available. Representatives for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Several workers in Copley Square on Sunday morning said they weren’t working Saturday and hadn’t heard about the incident.

Across the street, at Clover Food Lab, manager Scott Higgins said he was working Saturday morning when the worker was killed, and the first responders, ambulances, and police barriers caught his attention.

“They fenced off the whole Copley Square,” said Higgins, 26, who added that he had first assumed it was just a false alarm.

“It’s definitely not the joyous news that you’re used to hearing this time of year,” he said. “That’s horrible and I feel really bad for the family, and obviously for the other workers that must feel nervous coming back to work today. That could be anyone.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, in a statement Saturday, called the death a “tragic incident.”

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim in Copley Square,” he said.

First Night Boston, now in its 44th year, is a daylong event with family activities and musical performances spread across Copley Square and Back Bay. The festivities begin at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and continue through the midnight pyrotechnics.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this year.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.