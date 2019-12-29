fb-pixel

Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield that sent a man to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries, authorities said.

The man was found around 3 p.m. in an apartment in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue, Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said in a tweet.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, according to the tweet.

His condition as of Sunday night was unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.