Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield that sent a man to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries, authorities said.
The man was found around 3 p.m. in an apartment in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue, Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said in a tweet.
He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, according to the tweet.
His condition as of Sunday night was unknown.
No further information was immediately available.
