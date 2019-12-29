Orlando Perez-Martinez, 31, was spotted by a state trooper traveling westbound in a 2005 Honda Pilot on an eastbound travel lane on Main Street around 8:20 p.m., according to a statement from State Police Sunday.

A Holyoke man is being charged with trafficking heroin following his arrest in North Adams Friday, officials said.

Perez-Martinez was pulled over when the trooper determined that he was driving with a suspended license, the statement said.

He was placed under arrest shortly after.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers spotted approximately 25 grams of a substance believed to be heroin, the statement said, and nine grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Advertisement

Perez-Martinez was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, wrong-way operation, and operating after suspension, State Police said.

He was held on $5,000 bail pending his arraignment in North Adams District Court, the statement said.

Arraignment information was not immediately available Sunday.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.