Say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 at this annual event from the Gregorian calendar. Participants will make resolutions for positive goals and behaviors. There will be various fireworks displays to attend. Tuesday, midnight, everywhere. Free.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

The lost art of listening

Sharpen your listening skills at this workshop from BostonSpeaks. Topics include understanding your communication style and active listening techniques. Wednesday, noon to 1:30 p.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

PANEL DISCUSSION

Help others get it done

Learn how to motivate others at this panel discussion from BostonSpeaks. Topics include understanding what motivates different individuals. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Grand design

Take a crash course in UX design from General Assembly. Participants will come away with a working knowledge of how people interact with digital products and services, as well as practical research skills and techniques that can be applied to other design disciplines. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.