Three people were seriously injured and a man was arrested for drunk driving after a two-car crash on Route 139 in Pembroke Sunday morning, police said.
The crash happened at Church Street and Oak Street around 6:50 a.m., Pembroke police said in a statement.
Three people from one vehicle were taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The ages and specific conditions of those injured were not disclosed.
The operator of the second vehicle, Gregory Patrick Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, was arrested and taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation. He faces charges that include operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injury, possession of an open alcohol container, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, among others.
Several agencies responded to the crash, including Pembroke police, Pembroke fire, and personnel from the Hanover and Marshfield fire departments. The “severity of the crash” caused officials to close the scene to traffic for several hours while members of the State Police accident reconstruction team investigated with the Plymouth district attorney’s office and Pembroke police.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective James Burns at 781-709-1509.
No further information was immediately available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.