With the entire state under an ice storm warning (Western Mass.), a winter storm warning (north central), a hazardous weather outlook (the Cape), or a winter weather advisory (everywhere else), travel could be hazardous everywhere and “nearly impossible” in some places, forecasters said.

A messy and hazardous winter storm is expected to arrive Sunday night and last into Tuesday, bringing a mix of sleet, rain, and snow, with the worst impacts in the interior of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Your last Monday morning commute of the year will likely be miserable at best and impossible at worst.

[1130 AM] Here's an animation showing how the upcoming #winter storm may unfold. Most prolonged & significant ice accretion in the Berkshires East Slopes & north-central MA, mainly from tonight through tomorrow evening. Be sure to stay updated with the forecast. #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/maaByJKN6r — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 29, 2019

The impacts of the storm grow more severe to the west, where an ice storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. Roads could be slicked by as much as 2 inches of snow and up to three-quarters of an inch of ice approaching the New York border.

[10AM Ice Measurement Refresher] Since this could be the first major #ice storm for parts of our area in years, we want to provide a quick refresher on how to measure ice accretion. Thank you in advance for your reports and stay safe! #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx #winter pic.twitter.com/GuUfbmV4Y6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 29, 2019

From Greater Boston to Springfield, which is under the winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, slippery road conditions are expected to snarl car commuting traffic as the storm brings up to an inch of snow, a light glaze of ice, and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour, forecasters said.

In coastal areas, including Boston, the mix of rain an sleet beginning Sunday night is expected to turn to all rain after 4 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

Rain could clear up in time for New Year’s Eve festivities, though a 20 percent chance of precipitation remains in Boston Tuesday night, forecasters said.

And temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild throughout the week, with a high that hit 44 degrees Sunday and 38 expected Monday, 47 Tuesday, 42 Wednesday, 44 Thursday, 48 Friday, and 49 Saturday, according to the weather service.

Rain could return Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday, with the highest chance on Saturday, according to forecasters.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.