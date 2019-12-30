Gregory Goodsell, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges that he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when his pickup truck crashed into the Subaru carrying the teen, along with another 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman who was driving.

Word of the child’s death came Monday as a Marshfield man appeared in court to face charges related to the crash on Route 139.

A 13-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a Pembroke crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Sunday, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

Both other people in that car also had severe injuries.

Goodsell is being held without bail as he waits for a dangerousness hearing on Friday, prosecutors said.

The crash happened at Church Street and Oak Street about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. One of the girls died about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Goodsell was also taken to a hospital for evaluation after being placed under arrest, officials said. Both cars had heavy front-end damage, and the pickup truck was completely turned around on the road when police arrived, officials said.

A beer can and a bottle of whiskey were found inside Goodsell’s car, according to prosecutors.

Goodsell was arraigned on multiple charges, including one count of manslaughter while operating under the influence, two counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence, negligent operation, and speeding, officials said.

