This year, you open up to many unusual ideas that you may have automatically rejected in the past. You start to see the universe from another perspective. If single, the people you draw, as well as those who intrigue you, could be very different than in the past. Explore new options and different people. If attached, you have a psychic tie with your sweetie that perhaps you do not recognize, but you will soon. Knowing each other this intimately allows greater depth and understanding. PISCES senses your choices before you act.

Even if you felt out of sync yesterday, you seem to be able to pull out of the discomfort. Nevertheless, you might opt for a more private 24 hours than you initially anticipated. Make the change OK. Tonight: Surround yourself with inspiring people and music.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You prove to be unstoppable. You have a unique ability to manifest more of what you want at present. You might not always know when or how a desire becomes real, but it does. Be inspired when making your New Year's resolution. Tonight: Go for the moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

An older person might have some trouble letting you know what he or she is thinking. As a result, there is a nebulous quality that exists between you. Use your imagination -- think of what it must be like to be this person. Tonight: So many choices.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Emphasize what needs to happen. Honor a fast change involving plans and someone you deeply care about. How you see this person might be somewhat distorted. A discussion could enlighten you. Tonight: A must appearance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be in a situation where you need to indulge a loved one. He or she might not be viewing a matter as you are, adding an element of distortion. Your sense of humor comes out to play in a conversation. Go along with a loved one's thinking for now. Tonight: Pull out all the stops.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Let others take the lead this New Year's, whether the discussion is about plans or just a simple matter. Kick back and enjoy another person's ideas. You might not always be as clear or agreeable as you could be. Tonight: Defer to another person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may want a less lively New Year's celebration than in the recent past. Perhaps a sense of fatigue has worn you down this holiday season, and a little downtime might be in order. How you celebrate 2020 has little to do with how the year will be. Tonight: Pace yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Zero in on a loved one who has all the items to greet 2020. Joining the celebration might be more meaningful than you imagine. You could be painting the town red before you know it. Tonight: Play 2019 away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be too tired for your own good. If you notice that fatigue in you, slow down and take a nap. Be honest with yourself: Would you be more content hanging close to home? Tonight: Where you feel most comfortable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Push hard to accomplish tasks. Your intuition will carry you through a problem with ease. You might want to join friends in the early afternoon before celebrations begin. Tonight: Check in with a sibling or relative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use caution with last-minute details. In your excitement and enthusiasm, you could miscount your change. Slow down and you will be a lot happier. Listen to news, or perhaps some gossip, with a grain a salt. Tonight: Start with a glass of bubblies.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

This New Year's Eve is yours to make the most of. Loosen up and get into the moment -- even visit with that street person you always say "hi" to. Listen to what they share. Make it a point to share cheer and good wishes. Tonight: The moment is now.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.