The century-old No Name Restaurant on South Boston’s Fish Pier announced Monday night that it would close.
In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the restaurant thanked its customers and employees.
“We want to thank our generations of customers for all the years of loyal patronage, and for helping make the No Name a landmark location,” the restaurant’s management said in the statement. “To our employees, many of whom have been with us for decades, we cannot thank you enough — we thank you for your tireless dedication and hard working service.”
The No Name has been a Seaport standard through a period of dramatic change for the city’s waterfront. The restaurant, which started as a destination for fisherman who needed a place to cook up what they’d caught, has been in the Contos family for more than a century.
The restaurant maintained a loyal crowd of regulars and a place in Boston dining lore with a formula that never changed much: good chowder, fresh seafood, big portions, and decent prices.
Its closure capped a year in which other longtime Boston eateries, such as Jamaica Plain’s Doyle’s Cafe, also served their last meals.
