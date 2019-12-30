The century-old No Name Restaurant on South Boston’s Fish Pier announced Monday night that it would close.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the restaurant thanked its customers and employees.

“We want to thank our generations of customers for all the years of loyal patronage, and for helping make the No Name a landmark location,” the restaurant’s management said in the statement. “To our employees, many of whom have been with us for decades, we cannot thank you enough — we thank you for your tireless dedication and hard working service.”