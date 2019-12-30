We took a look at some of the most noteworthy figures who died in 2019. Here’s a list of other notable people who died in the past year.
National affairs
Richard Lugar, senator
Ernest Hollings, senator
Kay Hagan, senator
Thad Cochran, senator
Harold Brown, defense secretary
Manuel Lujan, interior secretary
John Conyers, congressman
William Ruckelshaus, EPA chief
Alice Rivlin, budget economist
Francis Currey, war hero
Rosemary Mariner, navy pilot
James McCord, Watergate figure
Lyndon LaRouche, political cult leader
Patrick Caddell, pollster
Joseph Wilson, diplomat
Fleming Begaye, WWII code talker
Luis Alvarez, 9/11 responder
World affairs
Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe leader
Jacques Chirac, French president
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS leader
Rafi Eitan, Israeli spymaster
Tejshree Thapa, human rights activist
Yashuhiro Nakasone, Japanese prime minister
Mohamed Morsi, Egyptian president
Bob Hawke, Australian prime minister
Ciaran McKeown, Irish peace activist
Film
D.A. Pennebaker, filmmaker
John Singleton, filmmaker
Robert Evans, producer
Michael J. Pollard, actor
Danny Aiello, actor
Bibi Andersson, actress
Sylvia Miles, actress
Stanley Donen, director
Rip Torn, actor
Television & radio
Katherine Helmond, actress
Peggy Lipton, actress
Georgia Engel, actress
Jan-Michael Vincent, actor
Rip Taylor, actor-comedian
Russi Taylor, voice actress
Jim Fowler, naturalist
Charles Van Doren, quiz show fraud
Literary
Baba Ram Dass, New Age author
Francine du Plessix Gray, journalist, author
Tony Horwitz, journalist, author
Nick Tosches, journalist, author
Ward Just, journalist, author
Charles Reich, author
W.E.B. Griffin, author
Alan Brinkley, historian
Linda Gregg, poet
James Atlas, biographer
Edmund Morris, biographer
Elisabeth Sifton, editor
Robert Bernstein, publisher
Clive James, critic
Neal Peirce, columnist, activist
Theater, dance & opera
Franco Zeffirelli, director
Jonathan Miller, director, writer
Sanford Sylvan, opera star
Ron Leibman, actor
Lawrence Rhodes, dancer
Norma Miller, dancer
Alicia Alonso, dancer
Mark Medoff, playwright
Johnny Thompson, magician
Jerry Herman, composer
Phyllis Newman, actress
Arts
Florence Knoll Bassett, designer
Dana Fradon, cartoonist
Gahan Wilson, cartoonist
Mary Abbott, artist
Charles Ginnever, sculptor
Orlando Suero, photographer
Guy Webster, photographer
Carolee Schneemann, performance artist
Media
John Simon, critic
Sylvia Chase, journalist
Jack Perkins, journalist
Sander Vanocur, journalist
Georgie Anne Geyer, journalist
Jack Whitaker, sportscaster
Russ Conway, sportswriter
Molly O’Neill, food writer
Edward Aschoff, sports reporter
William Greider, journalist
Paul Krassner, writer, instigator
Music
Christopher Rouse, composer
Abbey Simon, pianist
Clydie King, vocalist
Eddie Money, rock star
Dick Dale, surf guitarist
Sleepy LaBeef, rockabilly artist
Johnny Clegg, songwriter, activist
Hal Blaine, drummer
Paul Barrere, singer-songwriter
Gary Duncan, singer-songwriter
Roky Erickson, singer-songwriter
Leon Redbone, singer-guitarist
Art Neville, singer-keyboardist
Nipsey Hussle, rap artist
Juice WRLD, rap artist
Dave Bartholomew, R&B great
Mac Wiseman, bluegrass ace
John Starling, bluegrass ace
Allee Willis, songwriter
Elliot Roberts, manager
Daryl Dragon, singer
Sports
Don Newcombe, baseball
Mel Stottlemyre, baseball
Willie Brown, football
Gino Marchetti, football
Forrest Gregg, football
Cliff Branch, football
Joe Bellino, football
Cathy Inglese, basketball
Red Kelly, hockey
Harry Howell, hockey
Gene Littler, golf
Niki Lauda, race car driver
Junior Johnson, race car driver
Don Bragg, pole vaulter
Tyler Skaggs, baseball
Pernell Whitaker, boxing
Science & technology
Murray Gell-Mann, physicist
Steven Gubser, physicist
Roy Glauber, physicist
Zhores Alferov, physicist
Sydney Brenner, biologist
Tony Brooker, computer scientist
Napoleon Chagnon, anthropologist
Stanton Friedman, UFO expert
Business & finance
Herb Kelleher, Southwest Airlines co-founder
Barron Hilton, hotel magnate
Blake Nordstrom, retailer
Jake Burton, snowboard pioneer
Dennis Picard, Raytheon chief
Henry Bloch, tax-prep pioneer
John Bogle, Vanguard founder
Curtis Blake, Friendly’s co-founder
Frank Biondi, entertainment chief
David Koch, industrialist, conservative donor
Felix Rohatyn, financier
T. Boone Pickens, oil tycoon
Academe
Nathan Glazer, urban sociologist
Bernice Sandler, Title IX champion
Martin Feldstein, economist
Norman Birnbaum, sociologist
Sidney Verba, political scientist
Martin Kilson, political scientist
John McArthur, business school dean
Alan Krueger, economist
Lorraine Branham, journalist
David Brion Davis, historian
Adelaide Cromwell, sociologist
Woodie Flowers, mechanical engineer
Local
Claus von Bulow, socialite, murder defendant
Michael Deland, EPA chief
John T. Driscoll, MTA chairman
Robert Walsh, BRA director
Steve Dodge, entrepreneur
Ifeanyi Menkiti, professor, poet
Charlie Davidson, clothier
Asa Brebner, musician
David Kleiler, cineaste
Robert Restuccia, health care advocate
Frances Crowe, peace activist
Mary Ellen Welch, community activist
MarDee Xifaras, political activist
Maryetta Dussourd, victims’ rights advocate
Natalie Taub, construction exec
Anne Adams, WGBH-TV producer
Andy Jick, sports announcer
Smoki Bacon, civic activist
Julia Ruth Stevens, The Babe’s daughter
Joseph P. Kahn