fb-pixel

We took a look at some of the most noteworthy figures who died in 2019. Here’s a list of other notable people who died in the past year.

National affairs

Richard Lugar, senator

Ernest Hollings, senator

Kay Hagan, senator

Thad Cochran, senator

Harold Brown, defense secretary

Manuel Lujan, interior secretary

John Conyers, congressman

William Ruckelshaus, EPA chief

Alice Rivlin, budget economist

Francis Currey, war hero

Rosemary Mariner, navy pilot

James McCord, Watergate figure

Lyndon LaRouche, political cult leader

Patrick Caddell, pollster

Joseph Wilson, diplomat

Fleming Begaye, WWII code talker

Luis Alvarez, 9/11 responder

World affairs

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe leader

Jacques Chirac, French president

Advertisement

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS leader

Rafi Eitan, Israeli spymaster

Tejshree Thapa, human rights activist

Yashuhiro Nakasone, Japanese prime minister

Mohamed Morsi, Egyptian president

Bob Hawke, Australian prime minister

Ciaran McKeown, Irish peace activist

Film

D.A. Pennebaker, filmmaker

John Singleton, filmmaker

Robert Evans, producer

Michael J. Pollard, actor

Danny Aiello, actor

Bibi Andersson, actress

Sylvia Miles, actress

Stanley Donen, director

Rip Torn, actor

Television & radio

Katherine Helmond, actress

Peggy Lipton, actress

Georgia Engel, actress

Jan-Michael Vincent, actor

Rip Taylor, actor-comedian

Russi Taylor, voice actress

Jim Fowler, naturalist

Charles Van Doren, quiz show fraud

Literary

Baba Ram Dass, New Age author

Francine du Plessix Gray, journalist, author

Tony Horwitz, journalist, author

Nick Tosches, journalist, author

Ward Just, journalist, author

Charles Reich, author

W.E.B. Griffin, author

Alan Brinkley, historian

Linda Gregg, poet

James Atlas, biographer

Edmund Morris, biographer

Elisabeth Sifton, editor

Robert Bernstein, publisher

Clive James, critic

Neal Peirce, columnist, activist

Theater, dance & opera

Franco Zeffirelli, director

Jonathan Miller, director, writer

Sanford Sylvan, opera star

Ron Leibman, actor

Lawrence Rhodes, dancer

Norma Miller, dancer

Alicia Alonso, dancer

Mark Medoff, playwright

Johnny Thompson, magician

Jerry Herman, composer

Phyllis Newman, actress

Arts

Florence Knoll Bassett, designer

Dana Fradon, cartoonist

Gahan Wilson, cartoonist

Mary Abbott, artist

Charles Ginnever, sculptor

Orlando Suero, photographer

Advertisement

Guy Webster, photographer

Carolee Schneemann, performance artist

Media

John Simon, critic

Sylvia Chase, journalist

Jack Perkins, journalist

Sander Vanocur, journalist

Georgie Anne Geyer, journalist

Jack Whitaker, sportscaster

Russ Conway, sportswriter

Molly O’Neill, food writer

Edward Aschoff, sports reporter

William Greider, journalist

Paul Krassner, writer, instigator

Music

Christopher Rouse, composer

Abbey Simon, pianist

Clydie King, vocalist

Eddie Money, rock star

Dick Dale, surf guitarist

Sleepy LaBeef, rockabilly artist

Johnny Clegg, songwriter, activist

Hal Blaine, drummer

Paul Barrere, singer-songwriter

Gary Duncan, singer-songwriter

Roky Erickson, singer-songwriter

Leon Redbone, singer-guitarist

Art Neville, singer-keyboardist

Nipsey Hussle, rap artist

Juice WRLD, rap artist

Dave Bartholomew, R&B great

Mac Wiseman, bluegrass ace

John Starling, bluegrass ace

Allee Willis, songwriter

Elliot Roberts, manager

Daryl Dragon, singer

Sports

Don Newcombe, baseball

Mel Stottlemyre, baseball

Willie Brown, football

Gino Marchetti, football

Forrest Gregg, football

Cliff Branch, football

Joe Bellino, football

Cathy Inglese, basketball

Red Kelly, hockey

Harry Howell, hockey

Gene Littler, golf

Niki Lauda, race car driver

Junior Johnson, race car driver

Don Bragg, pole vaulter

Tyler Skaggs, baseball

Pernell Whitaker, boxing

Science & technology

Murray Gell-Mann, physicist

Steven Gubser, physicist

Roy Glauber, physicist

Zhores Alferov, physicist

Sydney Brenner, biologist

Tony Brooker, computer scientist

Napoleon Chagnon, anthropologist

Stanton Friedman, UFO expert

Business & finance

Herb Kelleher, Southwest Airlines co-founder

Barron Hilton, hotel magnate

Blake Nordstrom, retailer

Jake Burton, snowboard pioneer

Dennis Picard, Raytheon chief

Henry Bloch, tax-prep pioneer

John Bogle, Vanguard founder

Curtis Blake, Friendly’s co-founder

Frank Biondi, entertainment chief

David Koch, industrialist, conservative donor

Felix Rohatyn, financier

T. Boone Pickens, oil tycoon

Academe

Nathan Glazer, urban sociologist

Bernice Sandler, Title IX champion

Advertisement

Martin Feldstein, economist

Norman Birnbaum, sociologist

Sidney Verba, political scientist

Martin Kilson, political scientist

John McArthur, business school dean

Alan Krueger, economist

Lorraine Branham, journalist

David Brion Davis, historian

Adelaide Cromwell, sociologist

Woodie Flowers, mechanical engineer

Local

Claus von Bulow, socialite, murder defendant

Michael Deland, EPA chief

John T. Driscoll, MTA chairman

Robert Walsh, BRA director

Steve Dodge, entrepreneur

Ifeanyi Menkiti, professor, poet

Charlie Davidson, clothier

Asa Brebner, musician

David Kleiler, cineaste

Robert Restuccia, health care advocate

Frances Crowe, peace activist

Mary Ellen Welch, community activist

MarDee Xifaras, political activist

Maryetta Dussourd, victims’ rights advocate

Natalie Taub, construction exec

Anne Adams, WGBH-TV producer

Andy Jick, sports announcer

Smoki Bacon, civic activist

Julia Ruth Stevens, The Babe’s daughter

Joseph P. Kahn