The minivan was reported stolen out of Haverhill, according to the statement.

The teens were in a gray minivan headed for Georgetown on Route 97 southbound Saturday around 1:15 a.m., Groveland police said in a statement.

Police arrested two 14-year-old Haverhill teens in Groveland early Saturday and are searching for a third teen suspect after they allegedly stole a minivan and led police on a chase, officials said Sunday.

Police pursued the vehicle after the driver turned onto Baldwin Terrace from School Street without a turn signal, the statement said.

When the officer turned on his lights, the minivan sped up and came to an abrupt stop, according to police.

The driver and two other male suspects jumped out of the vehicle, which continued moving down Baldwin Terrace before crashing into a mailbox and tree on the side of a home, the statement said.

The driver was found first and was placed under arrest for larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of leaving the scene of property damage. He also had three active warrants out for his arrest out of Haverhill, police said.

After officers from Georgetown and West Newbury police arrived on scene, a West Newbury officer found the second suspect about 20 minutes later on School Street, the statement said. He was arrested with marijuana and a lighter in his possession, according to police.

He is being charged with resisting arrest and being a minor in possession of marijuana, according to the statement.

Both suspects have been charged in the past with breaking into cars and stealing vehicles in Groveland, the statement said. They have also been charged with several incidents in Haverhill, according to police.

Both will be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court, the statement said.

Police are not releasing their identities because they are minors.

Arraignment information was unavailable as of Sunday night.

