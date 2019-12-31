Senator Elizabeth Warren is set to give a New Year’s Eve speech from the Old South Meeting House in Boston Tuesday morning as she marks a year since announcing her run for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Warren is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. about “what’s possible when ordinary Americans dream beyond the corruption they see and imagine a new future together,” according to her campaign.
Warren will be introduced by Representative Ayanna Pressley, who endorsed Warren in November.
The historic Old South Meeting House in downtown Boston has special significance: It was the location of a 1773 public debate over the colonial tea tax that sparked the Boston Tea Party.
Warren has been on the campaign trail since announcing an exploratory committee with an online video on New Year’s Eve 2018. This year’s New Year’s Eve event comes days after she made a last-minute fund-raising appeal to her supporters in the face of lagging campaign contributions.