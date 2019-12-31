President Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, announced on Tuesday that he will not run for the US Senate in New Hampshire, ending months of speculation that he would challenge Jeanne Shaheen, the two-term Democratic incumbent.

Since the summer, Lewandowski has publicly mused about a run, which would likely have taken an otherwise sleepy race and turned it into one followed by the national media and, of course, by the president himself.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Lewandowski wrote that, “After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate. While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS,” using the acronym for “president of the United States.”