President Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, announced on Tuesday that he will not run for the US Senate in New Hampshire, ending months of speculation that he would challenge Jeanne Shaheen, the two-term Democratic incumbent.
Since the summer, Lewandowski has publicly mused about a run, which would likely have taken an otherwise sleepy race and turned it into one followed by the national media and, of course, by the president himself.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Lewandowski wrote that, “After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate. While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS,” using the acronym for “president of the United States.”
In a subsequent tweet, Lewandowski said he will soon endorse one the three Republicans already in the race, retired Army general Don Bolduc, attorney Corky Messmer, and former New Hampshire House speaker Bill O’Brien. O’Brien and Lewandowski have described each other as longtime friends.
“While Messner, Bolduc, and O’Brien tear each other down in the contentious primary Lewandowski has left behind, Senator Shaheen will continue working across the aisle for New Hampshire, leading efforts to lower prescription drug costs and making sure veterans and their families get the benefits they deserve,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank in a statement.
Political activists in both political parties were on edge about whether Lewandowski would run, but many had expressed skepticism that he would actually jump into the race, given his lucrative career in Washington and in politics. He has a role with Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee and he advises companies on how to work with the Trump administration. He has also said he is considering helping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reelection efforts.
James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell or subscribe to his Ground Game newsletter on politics:http://pages.email.bostonglobe.com/GroundGameSignUp