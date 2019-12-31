fb-pixel
Karan Casey and Mark Pelletier, both members of the Puppeteers Cooperative, took a selfie before walking in the People's Procession during First Night in Copley Square.
Karan Casey and Mark Pelletier, both members of the Puppeteers Cooperative, took a selfie before walking in the People's Procession during First Night in Copley Square.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Campbell Kaynor of Melrose played the fiddle while waiting to walk in the procession.
Campbell Kaynor of Melrose played the fiddle while waiting to walk in the procession.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
A view of the fireworks from the Public Garden.
A view of the fireworks from the Public Garden.Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Alice LePann, 2, looked at her glow stick while at First Night.
Alice LePann, 2, looked at her glow stick while at First Night. Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Members of the Red Rebel Brigade marched.
Members of the Red Rebel Brigade marched.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Members of the Geometric Progression Band.
Members of the Geometric Progression Band.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
A stilt walker for the Open Air Circus watched as members of the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association carried a dragon into Copley Square.
A stilt walker for the Open Air Circus watched as members of the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association carried a dragon into Copley Square. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Puppeteers took their positions beneath their puppets.
Puppeteers took their positions beneath their puppets.The Boston Globe/Globe Staff
The crowd made its way toward Boston Common from Copley Square.
The crowd made its way toward Boston Common from Copley Square.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Members of the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association.
Members of the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association.Jessica RInaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff