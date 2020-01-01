BARNSTABLE - A county commissioner from Cape Cod is facing criticism for asking on social media whether a “civil war” would be preferable to allowing radical socialists to take over American society and the US government.
Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty, a Republican, said in a statement Wednesday that he asked the poll question on social media and he has the right to do so. He said that in speaking his mind, he is not politically correct, he hopes others will be equally as candid and he has “absolutely nothing to apologize for.”
Some of the comments to Beaty’s question on Facebook and Twitter appeared to advocate violence, prompting local officials to criticize Beaty, The Cape Cod Times reported.
Republican state Representative Timothy Whelan, of Brewster, said he found the commissioner’s words to be “deeply troubling and unbecoming of any elective office,’’ given recent examples of violence stoked by hate and misunderstanding nationwide. Barnstable County Administrator John Yunits said that, politics aside, that kind of post is unnecessary.