BARNSTABLE - A county commissioner from Cape Cod is facing criticism for asking on social media whether a “civil war” would be preferable to allowing radical socialists to take over American society and the US government.

Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty, a Republican, said in a statement Wednesday that he asked the poll question on social media and he has the right to do so. He said that in speaking his mind, he is not politically correct, he hopes others will be equally as candid and he has “absolutely nothing to apologize for.”