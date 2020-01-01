An unoccupied five-story building in the South End partially collapsed on Wednesday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The rear of the building at 23 Upton Street collapses late Wednesday.

The building’s back fire escape collapsed, as well. Fire officials said no one was in the building at 23 Upton Street, and five residents from nearby buildings evacuated without injuries.

Photos that the fire department posted on Twitter showed broken windows, exposed interior walls, and a fire escape rail and other debris hanging in the tree branches in the public alley facing the rear of the building. The fire department said the building had “serious structural deficiencies.”

