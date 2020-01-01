He is accused of issuing more than 90 debit cards from inmate accounts throughout 2019. Moloney allegedly used the cards to make personal purchases and to withdraw cash, stealing more than $6,000.

The officer, Ronald Moloney, 50, was arraigned on Monday and has been suspended without pay by the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office until the case is resolved.

A corrections officer allegedly used a debit card scheme to steal thousands of dollars from the accounts of incarcerated people, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation into Moloney after officials received a request in June from an incarcerated person who was transferred to a new location and wanted his canteen money transferred with him, according to the district attorney’s office.

But the man’s money had been spent. The Sheriff’s office discovered that Moloney had directed the money onto a debit card. And prosecutors said the inmate could not have spent the money because he remained in jail.

When asked about it, Moloney said he had given the debit card to the wrong person, according to the district attorney’s office.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office, and State Police determined that the missing money was part of a larger pattern, according to prosecutors. Moloney allegedly targeted the canteen accounts of people who were recently released from prison and might not immediately notice the missing funds.

Moloney, who could not be reached for comment, was ordered to appear at a pretrial hearing later this month.

