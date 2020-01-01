Firefighters rescued two men from an icy pond who were holding on to a vessel that had capsized on New Year’s Eve, the Fire Department said. Officials responded to Maquan Pond after receiving a report of people yelling near the water at about 10:35 p.m., Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson said in a statement. The men were in the water for an unknown amount of time, Thompson said. A rescue crew then wore survival suits and used an ice sled to pull the men to shore. The men were taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for exposure. Firefighters involved in the rescue were evaluated at the scene. “The combination of ice and open water made this rescue difficult,” Thompson said.

N.H. man fatally shot on New Year’s Eve

Wilson Javier, 35, of Salem, N.H., was shot and killed in Lawrence just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Essex district attorney’s office said Wednesday. Lawrence police received a call that shots had been fired at 7B Summer St. at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, officials said in a press release. Police found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound upon arriving at the scene, officials said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. No suspects had been arrested, according to the statement released Wednesday afternoon. The shooting is being investigated by the district attorney’s office, Lawrence police and the State Police.

Hospitals welcome first newborns of 2020

As revelers bid farewell to 2019, two Massachusetts hospitals welcomed newborns within minutes of the New Year. Dominick was born at exactly midnight at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the hospital said in a press release. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches. Eleven minutes later in Worcester, Aaron Jimenez was born to Jessica Heredia and Argenis Jimene at UMass Memorial Medical Center, officials there said. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and is the brother of four-year-old Argenis, who was born on Thanksgiving in 2015. At the Brigham, Dominick had a lot of competition to claim the title of first baby of the New Year. Another seven babies were born at the hospital between midnight and 1 p.m. Wednesday, official said.

Corrections officer accused of stealing

A corrections officer allegedly used a debit card scheme to steal thousands of dollars from the accounts of incarcerated people, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. The officer, Ronald Moloney, 50, was arraigned on Monday and has been suspended without pay by the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office until the case is resolved. He is accused of issuing more than 90 debit cards from inmate accounts throughout 2019. Moloney allegedly used the cards to make personal purchases and to withdraw cash, stealing more than $6,000. The sheriff’s office opened an investigation after officials received a request in June from an incarcerated person who was transferred to a new location and wanted his canteen money transferred with him. But the man’s money had been spent. The Sheriff’s office discovered that Moloney had directed the money onto a debit card. And prosecutors said the inmate could not have spent the money because he remained in jail. When asked about it, Moloney said he had given the debit card to the wrong person.