The air temperature was an unseasonably warm 42 degrees, and the swim took place at M Street Beach instead of next door, where the L Street Bathhouse is set to undergo renovations, but the crowd’s enthusiasm was undiminished.

Hundreds gathered beneath a sunny sky and cottony clouds for the L Street Brownies’ annual “polar bear plunge” into Dorchester Bay, an event that dates back to the beginning of the 20th century.

Around the world, Wednesday marked the beginning of a new decade, but in South Boston, New Year’s Day was all about tradition.

“We’re proud sons and daughters of New England, and we jump into the ocean because that’s what we do,” said Mark Poutenis, 49, of Lunenburg, adding later, “We’re crazy; we’re nuts, but it’s invigorating. . . . It’s 10 seconds of pain, a lifetime of memories.”

Poutenis has been coming to the plunge with friends for about seven years, he said, and they are grateful for the way “the old-timers have embraced us.” The group of 10 was decked out in Hawaiian shirts, artificial leis, and straw hats for a tiki theme.

“The tiki culture is a great way to kind of warm up and celebrate the new year,” said Andy MacLeod, 34, of West Roxbury, another member of the crew.

Patrick Lochelt, 40, of Waltham, said costumes are almost required for the plunge. “You can’t just walk into the water as you — that’s not exciting,” said Lochelt, who wore a Hawaiian shirt and straw hat.

Bethany O’Regan, 38, of Burlington, has been coming to the swim with the group for five years to support her husband, Keith, but Wednesday was her first time in the water. He never pressured her to join in, she said, though Poutenis and MacLeod may have leaned on her a bit. “Mark and Andy have a way of rallying the troops,” Keith O’Regan said.

“I’m just going to run in, and then when I run out, I’m going to put on a fuzzy suit and hope that I warm up,” Bethany O’Regan said, adding later, “When I saw people a lot older than me jumping in, I feel like I can handle it.”

Seventy-five-year-old Len Abram, of Belmont, was back for his 10th plunge, he said, along with two friends from Belmont’s Beth El Temple Center.

“I think it’s the perfect way to start a new year,” Abram said. “You’re frozen, then you warm up and you feel very much alive.”

Abram’s friend Jeff Lucas, 59, had a practical reason for going into the frigid water.

“I don’t want to go physically soft,” he said. “I’m already mentally soft up here” — he gestured to his head — “but I don’t want to go physically soft; that’s why I do it every year.”

The plunge is also a tradition for Mike and Christy Breidenbach, of Dracut, who wore matching Superman and Superwoman costumes. Mike Breidenbach turned 54 Wednesday, and he has been coming to the plunge for five years with friends he met in an addiction recovery group, he said.

“It’s a good way to start the year — wipe off the old crud from last year and refresh,” he said.

Two years ago, Christy Breidenbach, 52, took her first plunge on a brutally cold New Year’s Day when the temperature was close to zero, as a birthday surprise for Mike, who was then her boyfriend. After the swim, he proposed.

“We’re celebrating life, sobriety, and our relationship,” Christy Breidenbach said.

Some raced into the waves and then ran back to dry land just as quickly, but others stayed in the 39-degree water to savor the experience.

Eddie Madden, 33, of Quincy, spent three or four minutes in the bay, got out, and then went back for more.

“I just looked at it, and I wasn’t done,” he said. “I had to go back. If it’s worth doing once, maybe some things are worth checking out one more time.”

Wednesday was Madden’s first plunge, he said, but he prepared for months by taking cold showers so that his body was ready for the chill.

“The best feeling is when you come out and you’re feeling the sun rays on you, and you can just feel the energy pulsing out of your body,” he said. “It’s really a feeling of vitality. It’s new to me. It’s really something.”

