An elderly woman struck by a car in Arlington Tuesday morning later died that day from her injuries, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Ann DesRosiers, 81, died from injuries she suffered in the crash that occurred around 6:50 a.m. in the area of Chestnut Street and Chestnut Terrace, prosecutors said in a statement.
DesRosiers was struck by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by a 48-year-old Saugus man. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, the statement said.
The driver, who was not identified, stayed at the scene and no charges have yet been filed, according to the statement.
