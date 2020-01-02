An MBTA worker was allegedly assaulted at the Fields Corner station in Dorchester on New Year’s Day, and transit police are looking to locate two men who may have been involved, officials said.
The agency on Thursday released photos of two men pictured walking through the station. The public is asked to help identify them, police said on its website.
The worker suffered a serious facial injury in the incident that took place around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.
