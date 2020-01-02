Jepson, 54, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. As is the case with all unattended deaths, the Bristol district attorney’s office is investigating, the statement said.

Police and fire responded around 1:30 p.m. to Jepson’s home, where he was found “suffering from an injury,” Town Administrator Richard M. Brown said in a joint statement with the police and fire departments.

Somerset Fire Chief Scott Jepson died after he suffered an undisclosed injury Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Jepson suffered the injury at his home, and “foul play is not suspected at this time,” Greg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail.

Jepson was a 27-year veteran of the fire department.

Officials said they were devastated by Jepson’s death.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with his wife and son,” the statement said.

Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this story. Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com