A car crashed into a barber shop in Braintree Friday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital with minor injuries,police said.
The vehicle hit Dave’s Barber Shop located at a shopping plaza on Grove Street at 4:18 p.m., according to police.
No other injuries were reported.
Attempts to reach the barber shop were unsuccessful Friday evening. The shop is located in a plaza anchored by a Stop & Shop supermarket.
The department posted photos of the crash on their Twitter account.
An inspector said the building was safe even though the car shattered the front windows of the shop, the tweet said.
Advertisement
Stephanie can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy