“Based on recent media reports, MassDOT has serious concerns with the current management structure of Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc. and its ability to make responsible decisions concerning the conduct of its managers and employees,” wrote Isidoro DeJesus Perez, MassDOT’s prequalification director and the chairman of the agency’s prequalification committee in the letter to the company.

Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc. was notified in a letter sent Thursday that it had been stripped of its prequalification certificate, which allows it to bid on projects. Without the certificate, the company cannot bid on new work or work as a subcontractor, according to authorities.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday it has revoked the certification of a Rockland highway safety company to bid on new state projects after one of its employees was charged with drunken driving in a crash that killed a 13-year-old Pembroke girl.

State transportation officials said earlier this week that it was reviewing its contracts with the company, which provides safety message boards and traffic control equipment under a number of different state contracts. The company has 15 days to appeal the decision. According to the state Office of Comptroller, Hi-Way Safety Systems was paid $4 million by the state in 2019.

A company that wants to bid on MassDOT projects must annually submit an application that includes information about the firm’s experience, equipment, management, and bonding capacity, among other things, according to the agency. The application is reviewed and officials determine which categories of work the company can bid on. Certification is good for a year.

A message left Friday night with an attorney representing Hi-Way Safety Systems was not immediately returned.

Gregory P. Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter while under the influence and other charges. His right to drive was suspended by the Registry of Motor Vehicles as an immediate threat to the public. At a Friday hearing, Goodsell was deemed dangerous and he was held without bail, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office. He is expected to be back in court on Feb. 10 for a probable cause hearing.

In a Friday statement, the company said Goodsell had been fired, saying that he violated multiple company policies and that he was told by co-workers to relinquish the keys to the company vehicle early Sunday.

“He avoided that demand and again without authorization operated the vehicle,” said the company.

The company, which employs more than 160 people, said it would cooperate with all authorities conducting probes into the crash.

Goodsell was driving a Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc. pickup truck when he allegedly drove through a red light about 7 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Church and Oak streets in Pembroke and slammed into a Subaru passenger car being operated by a 50-year-old woman who was accompanied by two 13-year-old girls, police said.

One of the girls — identified by authorities as Claire Zisserson — was later pronounced dead. The other child suffered serious injuries and was reported in critical condition on Monday. The driver, identified in court records as Elizabeth Zisserson, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was later released, a family friend told the Globe earlier this week.

Elizabeth Zisserson was Claire’s mother and has been released from a hospital, said Jake McPherson, a friend who has organized a GoFundMe page to assist the family.

A wake for Claire Zisserson, who would have turned 14 on Sunday, was scheduled for Friday evening at a funeral home in Plymouth, according to her obituary.

According to authorities, Goodsell repeatedly told Pembroke police and ambulance crews — and later gave a taped statement to police — that he was “coming from the company Christmas party at the bosses house” where he had been drinking beer and Jameson Irish whiskey, the police report stated. He also allegedly told police that he had been using cocaine, and that he knew he should not have been driving, according to the report.

“I know I shouldn’t have been driving. I can’t believe I did this. I drank way too much. I am sorry,’’ he allegedly told police at the site of the crash Sunday morning, the police report said.

Police said they recovered a half-empty bottle of Jameson and one beer can within reach of the driver in the cab of the truck, according to the police report.

Witnesses told police they had seen Goodsell driving in the company truck at a high rate of speed, crossing over the yellow lines on the highway and running through red lights. One witness described him as “traveling at the speed of lightning” when he passed her in a no-passing zone traveling at an estimated 90 miles an hour, police wrote in the report.

“The shock and sadness the families of these victims are experiencing is unimaginable,” Hi-Way Safety Systems said in its Friday statement. “It is impossible to adequately express the sorrow felt for their tragic loss.”

John R. Ellement of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.