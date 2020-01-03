The pilot of a small plane that left Southbridge Municipal Airport used the aircraft’s parachute to safely land the plane in woods in North Carolina Thursday morning, officials said.

Two people and two dogs that were on the plane “escaped without injury,” the Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management said on Facebook.

The single-engine plane went down at about 10:25 a.m. in Kenansville, N.C., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.