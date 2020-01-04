DirecTV customers no longer have access to WCVB-TV in Massachusetts and WMUR-TV in New Hampshire — which are set to broadcast the Bills-Texans matchup — because of an impasse between DirecTV’s parent company, AT&T, and Hearst Television.

That means local fans who subscribe to DirecTV could be shut out of the 4:30 p.m. Saturday game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, while Verizon Fios subscribers may not see the 1:05 p.m. Sunday game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.

Boston-area TV customers could miss two big NFL playoff games this weekend, as station owners continue to haggle with cable and satellite providers over contracts for the new year.

AT&T said in a statement that Hearst “pulled its stations from homes in 26 markets just hours before the start of the annual NFL postseason” and “is denying millions of football fans their usual access to this weekend’s opening round NFL playoff games on its stations.”

Hearst, in a statement posted to WCVB.com and other sites in its portfolio, accused DirecTV of “seeking the right to carry our stations at below market rates, which is neither fair nor reasonable.”

Separately, Verizon and its Fios cable service are at an impasse with Cox Media Group, which pulled stations from Fios in Boston, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse, N.Y., after their contract expired at midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a statement from Cox posted on the website for Boston’s WFXT-TV, one of the stations pulled and one of those scheduled to broadcast Sunday’s playoff game.

Cox said that “Verizon has refused all extension offers and instead made the decision to remove these stations as they continued the negotiation.”

Verizon, in its statement to customers, put the blame on Cox, saying, “sometimes broadcasters and cable networks demand unacceptable price increases. Since such excessive increases would translate into significant increases in the rates you, our customers, pay each month, we will stand for you against unreasonable rate increases for TV programming.”

