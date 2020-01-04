Greater Boston: There were three gadwalls and five Northern pintails spotted at Hager Pond in Marlborough. At Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord. A sora, a fox sparrow, and four Virginia rails. Seven Virginia rails were seen at Sidney’s Pond Conservation Area in Peabody. A red-headed woodpecker was reported at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer, a winter wren at McCarthy Park in Medfield, and a marsh wren at Martins Brook in North Reading.

North Shore: A Northern bobwhite was seen at Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus along withthree Eastern meadowlarks and a palm warbler. An all-time high count of 1,320 common murres was recorded at Andrew’s Point in Rockport with some flocks containing razorbills and thick-billed murres. Also at Andrew’s Point was an Atlantic puffin. There was a snowy owl at Plum Island, an orange-crowned warbler on Doanne Road in Gloucester, and a dickcissel in Lynn.

South Shore: A greater white-fronted goose continues to be seen at the Route 105/Vaughn Hill Road fields in Rochester and a pink-footed goose was spotted on Main Street in Dighton and at the Somerset Reservoir and Quirk Mello Conservation Area. Also at Quirk Mello was a tundra swan. There was a Eurasian wigeon at Broad Cove in Somerset, two Barrow’s goldeneyes and a black guillemot at the Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven, an American bittern at Apponagansett Marsh in Dartmouth, and a rough-legged hawk at Mill Brook Wildlife Management Area in Freetown. At Allen’s Pond Wildlife Sanctuary a short-eared owl, a yellow-breasted chat, and a palm warbler were among reports. A painted bunting continues to be seen in Carver.

South Coast: There was a sora at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield, a marbled godwit at Holmes Point in Plymouth, and a marsh wren at Crowell Conservation Area in Duxbury. Also in Plymouth were 15 Eastern meadowlarks at Bridgewater State Farm.

Central Massachusetts: Sightings of an American wigeon continue at Tully Village in Orange. Also in Orange was a Northern shrike at Judge Rowes Field. Along the Wachusett Reservoir, there were three common loons, 10 greater scaups and six lesser scaups at the Fletcher Street Bridge, and a greater and lesser scaup at Rainbow Cove. A common loon was seen at Wallum Lake in Douglas, a merlin at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, a field sparrow at Blackstone Gorge, and a rusty blackbird at East Street Marsh in Grafton.

Western Massachusetts: A wood duck, a brown thrasher, and a field sparrow wereobserved at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton. A Northern pintail was spotted at Barton Cove in Gill. A long-tailed duck was seen in Hadley at the Alexandra Dawson Conservation Area and at the Honey Pot. Also at the Honey Pot, were a merlin, a vesper sparrow, and an Eastern meadowlark. There was a bufflehead at the Quabbin Reservoir and three common goldeneyes at Bartholomew’s Cobble in Sheffield. There was a Barrow’s goldeneye along the bike path on River Road in Agawam and a Northern bobwhite was seen on Pine Meadow Road in Northfield. An Eastern screech-owl was spotted on North Main Street in Sheffield, a short-eared owl in Hadley, five red crossbills in Monterey, and a Lapland Longspur on Valley Field Road in Northampton.

Nantucket: Twelve Northern shovelers were reported at Miacomet Pond on Nantucket as well as a common gallinule and a Western kingbird. A tufted duck continues to be seen at the Massasoit Bridge. A king eider was spotted at Low Beach and there was a killdeer at Hummock Pond. Among reports were an American woodcock on Madaket Road, a long-eared owl at Middle Moors, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Bartlett Farm Compost Field along with a short-eared owl which was also seen at Miacomet pond. There was a white-eyed vireo at Sesachacha pond, a sedge wren at the UMass Field Station, a Northern waterthrush at Lily Pond, and a black-throated blue warbler on Quidnet Road.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.