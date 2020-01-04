Monday
CLASS
Thrive in your 9 to 5
Discover how to make your 40-hour work life better at this workshop hosted by General Assembly. Monday, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $45. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Tuesday
PANEL DISCUSSION
The winning business pitch
Learn how to capture an audience and investors from a TEDx expert and a communication strategist at a panel hosted by The Boston Entrepreneurs’ Network. Tuesday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Microsoft Technology Center, 5 Wayside Road, Burlington. $10 to $20. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
WORKSHOP
Mastering behavioral questions
Learn how to prepare for interview questions about your behavior at this workshop hosted by the MassHire Downtown Boston Career Center. Tuesday, 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Wednesday
WORKSHOP
Getting started
Evaluate your potential business ideas with a panel of experts at this workshop hosted by the Rhode Island Business Competition. Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Venture Café at District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
