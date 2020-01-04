Monday CLASS Thrive in your 9 to 5

Discover how to make your 40-hour work life better at this workshop hosted by General Assembly. Monday, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $45. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

PANEL DISCUSSION

The winning business pitch

Learn how to capture an audience and investors from a TEDx expert and a communication strategist at a panel hosted by The Boston Entrepreneurs’ Network. Tuesday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Microsoft Technology Center, 5 Wayside Road, Burlington. $10 to $20. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Mastering behavioral questions

Learn how to prepare for interview questions about your behavior at this workshop hosted by the MassHire Downtown Boston Career Center. Tuesday, 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Getting started

Evaluate your potential business ideas with a panel of experts at this workshop hosted by the Rhode Island Business Competition. Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Venture Café at District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

