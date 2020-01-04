Desiree is a young girl of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. She is energetic and full of life.

Desiree loves playing with dolls and singing and dancing with others.

Desiree is able to be redirected and follows directions with assistance. She can have a difficult time with the word “no” but with support she is able to process and move forward.

She has made a lot of progress over the previous school year. She is friendly and gets along well with others.

Legally freed for adoption, Desiree would do well in any family constellation without children or older children. Desiree would benefit from a family who is nurturing but able to set limits. She loves to be on the go and explore new things. Desiree is an amazing big sister to her brother and it will be important that her new family help maintain the sibling connection. Desiree cannot move out of state because she will lose her medical insurance.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”