The pilots who operated each of those flights, as well 17 others, were either not listed on the certificate or failed to pass knowledge and competency checks, officials said.

Nantucket Express LLC, which operated flights in and out of Nantucket Memorial Airport, completed 76 flights using three planes that were not listed on its air carrier certificate between March 2015 and September 2017. One plane, used for 39 flights, had not undergone required safety inspections, according to a statement .

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced a proposal to revoke the certificate for a defunct charter plane business for allegedly used unqualified pilots to fly unauthorized aircraft over a two year period.

The company, which is owned by Nantucket resident Robert Walsh, was involuntarily dissolved on June 28, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

The Globe was unable to find a telephone number either for Walsh or Nantucket Express.

The FAA requires all airline businesses to receive air carrier certification to ensure the companies comply with regulations and safe operating practices, according to the agency’s site.

“Nantucket Express’s actions were careless or reckless, and its numerous violations of the Federal Aviation Regulations demonstrate that it lacks the qualifications to hold an air carrier certificate,” representatives from the agency said in the statement.

According to policy, the charter plane company had 15 days to notify the FAA about how it would respond to the revocation proposal, which was sent to the company on Nov. 26.

The company had not responded as of Friday, FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said in an e-mail.

