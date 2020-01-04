Troopers arrested the suspects while conducting an investigation near Motel 6 on Westgate Drive, according to the statement released Saturday..

The Outlaws Motorcycle Club members, hailing from Tennessee, Connecticut, Vermont, and Illinois, were in Brockton to attend a memorial service for an Outlaws Motorcycle Club member, State Police said in a statement.

State Troopers arrested four suspected members of a motorcycle club and an alleged associate after finding guns and drugs in a motel and in two nearby cars in Brockton Friday afternoon, according to the State Police.

The five suspects were bailed from custody and are expected to appear in Brockton District Court next week.

Advertisement

They were arrested over several hours starting Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., two troopers near the motel learned Matthew Miles, a suspected Outlaws Motorcycle Club member from Tennessee, was carrying a pistol, the statement said.

Miles, 41, of McMinniville, Tenn. was arrested after troopers determined he did not have a license to carry a firearm in either Massachusetts or Tennessee, and found him in possession of ammunition, brass knuckles, and a small amount of what is suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, according to State Police.

He was charged with unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a Class A substance, State Police said.

Troopers and two Brockton officers entered a motel room Miles had been in and secured another firearm belonging to him, pending receipt of a search warrant, according to State Police.

Authorities also found another alleged motorcycle club member, Pedro Tapia, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., in the room and a .45 caliber handgun on a nightstand, according to the statement.

Tapia was charged with improper storage of a firearm after authorities learned he had a license to carry firearms in Tennessee but not in Massachusetts, State Police said.

Advertisement

Authorities also found 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a box of .45 caliber rounds in the motel room after a later execution of a search warrant, according to the statement.

Troopers also arrested Matthew Ballingham, 43, of Waterbury, Conn., after he arrived at the motel.

“During an interaction with Ballingham, troopers determined he was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club-Connecticut member and that he was carrying a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun with a high-capacity magazine,” the statement said.

He was charged with unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to the statement.

Troopers also stopped two cars near the Motel 6 and found them occupied by suspected motorcycle club members and associates, according to a statement.

In the first car, authorities found a Cobra .38 caliber handgun allegedly belonging to Edward Mahon, 61, of Cornwall, Vt., according to the statement.

Mahon was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, State Police said.

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm handgun were found in the other vehicle, according to State Police.

A alleged associate in that vehicle, Margaret Cahill, 29, of Westmont, Ill., was charged with two counts each of unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to a statement.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com.