A man was fatally shot in Lynn Saturday morning, according to the Essex C0unty District Attorney’s office.
Lynn police responded to a reported of gunshots near Lander and Howard streets at about 5:08 a.m., Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, she said, and he was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified but was an adult, according to Kimball.
The death is under investigation.
