The Patriots probably won’t have their signature weather advantage against a Southern opponent, since it’s actually slightly warmer in Boston than Nashville.

The forecasts for the two cities are almost identical Saturday, with rain, a light wind, and a high near 44 degrees in Boston, according to the National Weather Service. A light mist began in the city mid-morning.

Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected as precipitation lasts into Sunday morning, with a a possible mix of snow from about 4 to 8 a.m., forecasters said.