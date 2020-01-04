The Patriots probably won’t have their signature weather advantage against a Southern opponent, since it’s actually slightly warmer in Boston than Nashville.
The forecasts for the two cities are almost identical Saturday, with rain, a light wind, and a high near 44 degrees in Boston, according to the National Weather Service. A light mist began in the city mid-morning.
Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected as precipitation lasts into Sunday morning, with a a possible mix of snow from about 4 to 8 a.m., forecasters said.
Sunday is expected to become gradually sunnier and breezy, with a high near 38 degrees and wind gusts up to 31 miles per hour, according to the weather service.
Precipitation may return Tuesday, with a chance of rain in the afternoon and rain likely before midnight, forecasters said. There is also a chance of rain mixing with snow after 8 a.m. Wednesday before dwindling away.
High temperatures will likely reach about 40 throughout the week with a dip Thursday to 36 degrees and a spike Friday to near 46, according to the weather service.
