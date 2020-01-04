Interviews with more than two dozen voters and activists around New Hampshire in recent days reveal an ongoing struggle to pick a candidate, in large part, because none have been persuaded so far that any one Democrat is clearly more electable than the others in November.

With a little over a month to go before they cast ballots, many New Hampshire primary voters say their motivation remains unchanged. But as crunch time approaches, many still have no idea who they think is best positioned to defeat the president.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the past year, a mantra has thrummed through the Democratic electorate like a heartbeat, powering voters as they tuned into debates and ventured out to rallies: We must — must! — find a candidate who can beat Trump.

Advertisement

The continued abundance of choices, coupled with what Democrats describe as near-apocalyptic stakes in keeping President Trump from a second term, has only made the decision harder — and more anxiety-inducing.

“I’m not sure what wins. Is it jab for jab? Or is it a weave? Are we going to kill him with kindness or are we going to fight his fight?” asked Michael Harper, 30, of Manchester. “That’s part of what keeps me indecisive,” he explained while waiting to hear Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey speak Thursday.

“In any other election, I’d have a good idea of who I want to support,” and Booker would be high on that list, Harper added. But the current political climate, and the intensity of his desire to see Trump defeated, has made the choice much more difficult this cycle.

“It makes me extremely anxious,” he said.

The particular agita in 2020 is unique, with an intense focus on electability from voters and the candidates who are trying to woo them.

“Instead of insurgent versus a front-runner, or a heart-versus-head argument, or even a left lane versus moderate lane, [the primary is] much more about who can win,” said former New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Joe Keefe. “This is different from primaries in the past.”

Advertisement

And voters are feeling the pressure of time as the contest nears.

“The most important factor for me is who can beat Trump, but no one has stood out to me on that yet. A lot of them I like, but they have flaws,” said Nicole McKelvey, a 46-year-old homemaker from Nashua. “I’m hoping I can figure this out before the primary.”

To be sure, campaigns are fluid, and any day could bring a major development — such as the US airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week — that crystallizes one candidate more than another in the eyes of most voters.

That’s how Susan Walsh, a Concord resident who works in insurance, reacted to the developments with Iran.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old registered independent was torn between several candidates, including Booker, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. On Thursday, she and her husband checked out Senator Elizabeth Warren, before seeing Booker speak.

But the increasing Middle East tensions prompted her on Friday to lean heavily toward Buttigieg, a former naval intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan in 2014, Walsh said in a follow-up phone interview.

Her decision, she said, now feels “much easier.” Buttigieg “seems to have a very strong grasp on foreign policy,” and how it will influence America’s standing on the world stage, she said.

Advertisement

“Iran is going to play a factor,” predicted Billy Shaheen, husband of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, and one of the state’s Democratic National Committee members. “It remains to be seen how bad it is going to be, but I can see how voters will be looking for someone who at least knows something about international relations.”

Before the Middle East flare-up, voters were pretty consistent: Each usually has a candidate or two he or she finds compelling, but in the next breath the voter wonders whether the preferred candidate can win the general election; whether people in Waukesha County, Wis., Macomb County, Mich., and other far-off places will find Andrew Yang or Elizabeth Warren more palatable than Trump.

An additional twist: It’s not clear what makes for the most electable candidate. Trump, for instance, was viewed by many as unelectable until he won. And while Democrats saw success in 2018 congressional races by nominating more moderate candidates, it doesn’t necessarily follow that the same formula will work in November.

The indecision shows in the numbers. The Real Clear Politics average of the most recent polls of likely Democratic voters in the Feb. 11 primary has Sanders leading Buttigieg, Biden, and Warren, but the three trailing candidates are all roughly within the margin of error.

And even voters who enthusiastically backed Sanders in the 2016 primary, which he won, find themselves wracked with doubt.

Advertisement

“My heart is with Bernie again, and I might stay with him, but my head wonders if there is a better choice,” said Charlie Masi, a 61-year-old retiree from Somersworth, who checked out Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii this week at a small, snowy golf club in Barrington.

The candidates understand the primacy voters are placing on this elusive electability factor — and are tailoring their pitches accordingly.

“Electability is the name of the game,” Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado and long-shot candidate for president, said during a New Year’s Day hike through the snowy woods of Hopkinton with local officials. “I hear it from people in New Hampshire that in the past years we would have made up our minds . . . this year we just don’t know, because this year we just don’t know who can beat Trump.”

Bennet, who is polling between zero and 1 percent nationally and hasn’t made the debate stage since July, tries to make the case that he fits the bill because, he says, he’s the only candidate to have won two statewide elections in a swing state, plus has experience running a school district and a business.

For Andrew Yang, the 44-year-old entrepreneur who promises to give $1,000 a month to every adult American citizen, being different from the pack is the crux of his electability argument.

“Sometimes playing it safe is the biggest risk of all, where if you do what you think is conventional against an unconventional candidate [like Trump], you may lose,” he told the Globe Wednesday.

Advertisement

The next day in Concord, Warren, the liberal senator from Massachusetts who recently has lagged other top contenders in polling and fund-raising, asserted that she remains the best bet to beat Trump.

“I know how to fight and I know how to win,” she told a group of reporters after her event. “I remember when Barack Obama was not electable. I also remember when Donald Trump was not electable. But I also remember what they got out and talked to people about — and that is big change.”

The collective indecision is even plaguing those who don’t think the electability obsession is healthy.

“We are always trying to go with the person who is most electable,” said Mark Sorensen of Rochester, who is also undecided. “When are people going to wake up and decide who they think would be the best president? Because if we do that, then the person we want might actually be elected.”

The one thing all these undecided Democrats can agree on: Their uncertainty is Trump’s fault.

“This primary is so unique, this situation we are in, because we have never had a president that is so bad and lies so much,” said Shaheen, the Democratic National Committee member who has been involved in New Hampshire primaries since 1976. “Everybody wanted a guy who could beat George Bush, for example, but it was never to this level.”

Shaheen can relate. He, too, remains undecided, despite plans to settle on a candidate by October.

But he’s making progress. “I am down to four!” he offered. “It’s hard because so much is riding on it and I don’t want to make a mistake.”

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane

@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac. James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell

@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter@jamespindell or subscribe to his Ground Game newsletter on politics: pages.email.bostonglobe.com/

GroundGameSignUp