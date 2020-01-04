A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Green Line train in Newton Saturday evening, officials said.

The victim, who was about 40-years-old, was hit by an inbound D Line train at about 7:45 p.m,. at the Newton Centre Station, according to MBTA Transit Police.

She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with serious injuries to her legs, Lt. Michael Bianchi of the Newton Fire Department said.