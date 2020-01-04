A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Green Line train in Newton Saturday evening, officials said.
The victim, who was about 40-years-old, was hit by an inbound D Line train at about 7:45 p.m,. at the Newton Centre Station, according to MBTA Transit Police.
She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with serious injuries to her legs, Lt. Michael Bianchi of the Newton Fire Department said.
MBTA police, Newton fire and emergency services responded to the scene. The incident is being investigated.
Shuttle busses replaced Green Line service between Kenmore and Newton Highlands as a result of the emergency, officials said about 8:30 p.m.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.